IND vs WI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, Sri Lanka tour of India 2020 Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match IND vs SL on January 5 :India vs Sri Lanka Dream11Team – Check My Dream11Team, Best players list of IND vs SL, Sri Lanka Dream 11 Team Player List, India Dream11Team Player List, Dream11Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, Sri Lanka tour of India 2020, Online Cricket Tips India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, Sri Lanka tour of India 2020.

Comeback man Jasprit Bumrah will be cynosure of all eyes during India’s first T20 international against Sri Lanka in the year 2020 where its namesake global meet will gain precedence over everything for the ‘Men In Blue’. Out for four months with a back stress fracture, the 26-year-old Bumrah is that precious diamond in this Indian set-up, which had been wrapped in cotton wool during the rehabilitation period.

So much so that he was even exempted from playing domestic first-class cricket for Gujarat after intervention from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, keeping in mind the workload he will have to take post international comeback. If 2019 was all about focussing on 50-over format, the current year will witness the Indian team playing close to 15 games before their T20 World Cup campaign starts against South Africa in Perth in October.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for IND vs SL

IND vs SL My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST

IND vs SL Predicted 11

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga (c), Kasun Rajitha, Wanindu Hasaranga

IND vs SL SQUADS

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (captain), Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

Check Dream11 Prediction / India Dream11Team / Sri Lanka Dream11Team / IND vs SL Dream 11 Team / Dream11Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.