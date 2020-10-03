Dream11 KHP vs SOP Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s National T20 Cup 2020 Contest Between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab, Match 8 at Multan Cricket Stadium October 3, 8:00 PM IST Saturday

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Predictions 8th Match for National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: In the eighth match of the T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Southern Punjab. On Friday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Balochistan by eight wickets and then Sindh defeated Central Punjab by seven wickets.

The tournament got underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for KHP vs SOP.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the eighth Match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

KHP vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Zeeshan Ashraf (captain), Sohaib Maqsood (vice-captain), Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood, Usman Khan-Shinwari

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Full Squads

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Zohaib Khan

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali (subject to fitness), Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper)

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KHP Dream11 Team/ SOP Dream11 Team/ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team/ Southern Punjab Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more