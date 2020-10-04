Dream11 NOR vs SIN Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s National T20 Cup 2020 Contest Between Northern vs Sindh, Match 10 at Multan Cricket Stadium October 4, 8:00 PM IST Sunday

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Predictions 10th Match for National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: In the tenth match of the tournament, Northern will lock horns with Sindh. On Saturday, Norther recorded their third win by beating Central Punjab by 35 runs. Sindh have so far won one and lost one of their two matches.

The tournament got underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for NOR vs SIN.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the eighth Match between Northern and Sindh will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

NOR vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Shadab Khan (captain), Haider Ali (vice-captain), Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Azam Khan, Ali Imran, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan

Northern vs Sindh Full Squads

Northern: Haris Rauf, Ali Imran, Zeeshan Malik, Musa Khan, Hammad Azam, Raja Farzan-Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Rohail Nazir, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz

Sindh: Mohammad Asghar, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Taha, Asad Shafiq, Saud Shakeel, Mir Hamza, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Ghullam Mudassir

