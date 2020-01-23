Dream11 Prediction and Tips

New Zealand A vs India A 2nd Unofficial ODI Match, 2020 India tour of New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match NZ-A vs IND-A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln 03:30 AM January 24:

TOSS The toss between New Zealand A vs India A will take place at 03:00 AM (IST).

Time: 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Glenn Phillips

Batsmen Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw (C), Mark Chapman

All-Rounders Krunal Pandya, James Neesham (VC), Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson.

NZ-A vs IND-A Predicted XI:

New Zealand A

George Worker, Glenn Phillips/Tom Blundell (WK), Tom Bruce (C), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Todd Astle, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Ollie Newton.

India A

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Warrier/Ishan Porel.

SQUADS:

New Zealand A

George Worker, Glenn Phillips/Tom Blundell (WK), Tom Bruce (C), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Todd Astle, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Ollie Newton, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips/Tom Blundell.

India A

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Warrier/Ishan Porel, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier/Ishan Porel, Sanju Samson.

