<h2>Dream11 Prediction and Tips</h2>

<strong>New Zealand A vs India A 2nd Unofficial ODI Match, 2020 India tour of New Zealand</strong>

<strong>TOSS </strong> The toss between New Zealand A vs India A will take place at 03:00 AM (IST).

<strong>Time:</strong> 03:30 AM IST

<strong>Venue:</strong> Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln

<h2>My Dream11 Team</h2>

<strong>Keeper </strong> Glenn Phillips

<strong>Batsmen </strong> Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, <strong>Prithvi Shaw (C), </strong>Mark Chapman

<strong>All-Rounders </strong>Krunal Pandya, <strong>James Neesham (VC), </strong>Rachin Ravindra

<strong>Bowlers </strong> Mohammed Siraj, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson.

<h2>NZ-A vs IND-A Predicted XI:</h2>

<h4>New Zealand A</h4>

George Worker, Glenn Phillips/Tom Blundell (WK), Tom Bruce (C), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Todd Astle, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Ollie Newton.

<h4>India A</h4>

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Warrier/Ishan Porel.

<h2>SQUADS:</h2>

<h4>New Zealand A</h4>

George Worker, Glenn Phillips/Tom Blundell (WK), Tom Bruce (C), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Todd Astle, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Ollie Newton, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips/Tom Blundell.

<h4>India A</h4>

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Warrier/Ishan Porel, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier/Ishan Porel, Sanju Samson.