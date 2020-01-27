Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match NZ-W vs SA-W in Auckland: In the second ODI of the three-match series, New Zealand women will take on South African eves at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Monday (January 27). This series is a part of the ongoing ICC Women’s ODI Championship. Aiming to level the series after facing a defeat in the first game, New Zealand women will look to leave no stone unturned. Their struggle in the ODI format continues as they have lost eight of their last ten ODI matches including six of the seven encounters since the start of 2019. South Africa restricted them to 259/9 and successfully chased down the target with seven wickets in hand. The hosts were at least 25 runs short of a winning score. The 162-run opening stand betweem Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt ensured South Africa women’s first tour of New Zealand in 20 years began with a big win.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lizelle Lee

Batters Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down

All-Rounders Sophie Devine (C), Dane Van Niekerk (VC), Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers Ayabonga Khaka, Hayley Jensen, Holly Huddleston

NZ-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Rachel Priest (wk), Katie Perkins, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson/Leigh Kasperek, Holly Huddleston, Rosemary Mair.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luss, Dane Van Niekerk (C), Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.

NZ-W vs SA-W SQUADS

New Zealand Women: Lauren Down, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Katie Perkins, Rachel Priest (wk), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Jess Kerr

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (C), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ New Zealand Women Dream11 Team/ South Africa Women Dream11 Team/ NZ-W Dream11 Team/ SA-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.