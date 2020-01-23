Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies U19 vs Nigeria U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group B Match 17 WI-U19 vs NIG-U19 at Country Club B Field in Kimberley 1:30 PM IST January 23: West Indies has had a fantastic start to their world cup campaign. They first defeated last edition’s runners-up Australia by three wickets before getting the better of England by 71 runs. They have all but sealed their berth for the next stage. Nigeria were handed a crushing 10-wicket defeat by Australia in their first match.

Toss

The toss between West Indies U19 and Nigeria U19 will take place at 1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

WI-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Team

Nyeem Young (captain), Matthew Forde (vice-captain), Isaac Danladi, Leonardo Julian, Kevlon Anderson, Kimani Melius, Kirk McKenzie, Elijah Olaleye, Sylvester Okpe, Mohameed Taiwo, Jayden Seales

WI-U19 vs NIG-U19 Squads

Nigeria U19: Sulaimon Runsewe (wk), Elijah Olaleye, Miracle Ikaige, Samuel Mba, Sylvester Okpe (captain), Isaac Danladi, Akhere Isesele, Peter Aho, Mohameed Taiwo, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Rasheed Abolarin, Oche Boniface, Ifeanyi Uboh, Shehu Audu, Miracle Akhigbe

West Indies U19: Kimani Melius (captain), Leonardo Julien (wk), Kelvon Anderson, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Daniel Beckford, Mbeki Joseph, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Ramon Simmonds

Check Dream11 Prediction / WI-U19 Dream11 Team / Nigeria U19 Dream11 Team / NIG-U19 Dream11 Team / West Indies U19 Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more