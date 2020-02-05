Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa U19 vs Afghanistan U19 7th Place Playoff – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match SA-U19 vs AF-U19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Benoni: In the 7th place Playoff Semifinal of the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020, the hosts South Africa U19 will take on Afghanistan U19 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Wednesday. Just like the senior side, South Africa colts also endured a horrendous run in the ICC’s showpiece event currently underway in the Rainbow nation. Due to inconsistency in the batting unit, South Africa U19 side has failed to live up to the expectations of their fans and experts in the competition. In their fifth-place playoff fixture against West Indies U19, the Proteas were bowled out for a paltry 143 in 38.2 overs with only Levert Manje (43) and Khanya Cotani (27) making any substantial contribution.

Afghanistan U19, on the other hand, had a great start to their tournament when they beat hosts South Africa by seven wickets in their campaign opener. But their batting has severely led them down in their past two fixtures against Pakistan and Australia where they were knocked over for 189 and 7/191 respectively.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa U19 and Afghanistan U19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Luke Beaufort, Khanya Kotani

Batsmen Ibrahim Mir, Farhan Zakhil (C), Jonathan Bird

All-Rounders- Abdul Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Bryce Parsons (VC)

Bowler- Achille Cloete, Odirile Modimokoane, Noor Ahmed

SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable Playing XIs

South Africa U19: Jonathan Bird, Levert Manie, Khanya Cotani (WK), Bryce Parsons (C), Luke Beaufort, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane,Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Odirile Modimokoane.

Afghanistan U19: Ibrahim Zadran, Sediq Atal, Farhan Zakhil (C), Imran Mir, Rahmanullah Zadran, Asif Musazai, Mohammadi Ishaq (WK), Abdul Rahman, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Noor Ahmad, Zohaib Ahmadzai.

SA-U19 vs AF-U19 SQUADS

South Africa U19: Jonathan Bird, Levert Manje, Bryce Parsons (C), Luke Beaufort, Khanya Cotani (wk), Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Odirile Modimokoane, Mondli Khumalo, Tyrese Karelse, Andrew Louw, Gerald Coetzee.

Afghanistan U19: Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Farhan Zakhil (C), Imran Mir, Rahmanullah, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Abdul Rahman, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Zohaib Ahmadzai, Asif Musazai, Abdullah Taniwal, Fazal Haq, Abid Mohammadi

