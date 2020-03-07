SA vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa and Australia 3rd ODI – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SA vs AUS in Potchefstroom: Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, South Africa will be eyeing a clean sweep when they host Australia for one last time in Potchefstroom on Saturday. Another all-round show saw the hosts winning the second ODI by six wickets thanks to opener Janneman Malan’s unbeaten century. Australia will aim to return home with some confidence with a consolation win but they will miss the services of pacer Mitchell Starc who has left South Africa early to watch his wife play in the T20 World Cup final at the MCG on Sunday.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa and Australia will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (captain), Steve Smith (vice captain), Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, David Warner, Henrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, JJ Smuts, Anrich Nortje, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins

SA vs AUS SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Matthew Wade, D Arcy Short, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson

