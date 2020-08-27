DUR vs LAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Durham vs Lancashire Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s DUR vs LAN at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street: In an exciting English T20 Blast battle on Thursday, the two North Group teams will once again begin their challenge this season. Durham, who sits at number three in the North Group table, have won three out of their five matches, although their NNR hasn’t been that great. The English T20 Blast DUR vs LAN match will begin at 7 PM IST. Lancashire, the group leaders will look to continue their spectacular form, and although the first three teams of the group, all have won and lost the same number of matches, there doesn’t seem to be much of a difference except an amazing NNR posted by Lancashire. This year will look like a very nerve-wracking contest. Hang on tight! The live online streaming and TV broadcast of English T20 Blast will be available on Star Sports Network.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Durham vs Lancashire will take place at 6.30 PM (IST).

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

DUR vs LAN My Dream11 Team

Dane Vilas (vc), Graham Clark, Scott Steel, Keaton Jennings, Ben Raine, D’Arcy Short (C), Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Rimmington, Matthew Potts, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson.

DUR vs LAN Probable Playing XIs

Durham: Stuart Poynter (wk), Graham Clark, Farhaan Behardien, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Gareth Harte, Jack Burnham, Alex Lees, Scott Steel, Cameron Steel.

Lancashire: Dane Vilas (wk), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Liam Hurt, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, George Balderson.

DUR vs LAN Squads

Durham (DUR): Ned Eckersley, Stuart Poynter, Farhaan Behardien, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Sean Dickson, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Ben Stokes, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Cameron Steel, Brydon Carse, Josh Coughlin, Scott Steel, Nathan Rimmington, Chris Rushworth, Mark Wood, Matthew Salisbury, Gareth Harte, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Ben Whitehead, Jack Campbell.

Lancashire (LAN): Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas, Alex Davies, Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Owais Shah, George Lavelle, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Hurt, James Anderson, Graham Onions, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Stephen Parry, Tom Bailey, Jack Morley, Toby Lester, Tom Hartley, Ed Moulton, George D Burrows.

