DUR vs LEI Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Durham vs Leicestershire English T20 Blast 2020 Match At Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, September 13, 6:30 PM IST Sunday

DUR vs LEI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The English T20 Blast 2020 game between Kent and Sussex on Saturday (September 12) was won by the latter. After being asked to bat first, Kent lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 141/8 in their allotted 20 overs. For Sussex, D Briggs took three wickets. In response, Sussex rode on Delray Rawlins’ unbeaten 62 to seal the deal with eight wickets and 26 balls remaining. The two semifinals and the final will take place on October 3 – all at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

DUR vs LEI TOSS TIME: 6:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

DUR vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Keeper: Lewis Hill

Batsmen: Alex Lees (c), Graham Clark, Arron Lilley

Allrounders: Ben Raine (vc), Gareth Delany, Paul Coughlin, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington, Callum Parkinson

DUR vs LEI Full Squads

DUR: Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Scott Steel, David Bedingham(wk), Farhaan Behardien, Paul Coughlin, Nathan Rimmington(c), Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Gareth Harte, Stuart Poynter, Oliver Gibson, Jack Campbell

LEI: Harry Dearden, Gareth Delany, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann(c), Tom Taylor, Lewis Hill(wk), Harry Swindells, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis, Dieter Klein, Nick Welch

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DUR Dream11 Team/ LEI Dream11 Team/ Durham Dream11 Team/ Leicestershire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more