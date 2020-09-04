DUR vs YOR Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2020 Match At Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, September 4, 11:00 PM IST Friday

DUR vs YOR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The English T20 Blast 2020 match between Middlesex and Essex on Thursday (September 3) was won by the former. After being asked to bat first, Middlesex posted 167/7 courtesy opener Stevie Eskinazi’s half-century. In reply, Essex lost wickets at crucial intervals and were kept to 156/8, losing by 11 runs. For Middlesex, Steven Finn took three wickets. The 18 participating sides have been divided into three groups North Group, Central Group and South Group. The tournament will be played from August 27 to October 3. The two semis and the final will take place on October 3 – all at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

DUR vs YOR TOSS TIME: 10:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

DUR vs YOR My Dream11 Team

Stuart Poynter (wk), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Joe Root (c), Paul Coughlin, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth (vc), Nathan Rimmington, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Matthew Fisher

DUR vs YOR Full Squads

DUR: Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, David Bedingham(wk), Farhaan Behardien, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Steel, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington(c), Stuart Poynter, Ned Eckersley, Sean Dickson

YOR: Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, Jordan Thompson, Jonathan Tattersall(wk), George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, David Willey, Ben Coad, Tom Loten, Jack Shutt, Matthew Revis

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DUR Dream11 Team/ YOR Dream11 Team/ Durham Dream11 Team/ Yorkshire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more