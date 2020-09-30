EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Predictions And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Contest Between England Women vs West Indies Women, Match 5 at County Ground September 30, 10:30 PM IST Wednesday

EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction

West Indies Women will lock horns with their English counterparts in the 5th T20I on Wednesday in the County Ground. With the series done and dusted, the visitors will play for pride in the last T20I. The hosts could make changes to their squad as they would want to experiment.

TOSS: The fourth T20I match toss between England Women vs West Indies Women will take place at 10 PM (IST) September 28, Monday.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones

Batsmen: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin (VC), Natasha McLean

All-Rounders: Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell

EN-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Amy Jones (WK), Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers.

West Indies Women: Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby.

EN-W vs WI-W Full Squads

England Women (EN-W): Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (C), Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Katie George, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn.

West Indies Women (WI-W): Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Deandra Dottin, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kaysia Schultz, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (C), Chedean Nation.

