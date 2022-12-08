England Team Rattled After Gun Shot Heard Near Team Hotel In Multan

Multan: Panic triggered in the England team hotel in Multan when gunshots were heard in close proximity to the hotel. England team in currently in Multan for the second Test against Pakistan. The Three Lions are leading the series 1-0 after picking up an emphatic win in Rawalpindi. The incident reportedly took place 1 KM away from the hotel and local police made four arrests related to the incident. The England team was assured that there was no threat to their safety.

More to follow…