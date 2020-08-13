England v Pakistan 2020: Bowlers Put ENG On Top In Second Test

England bowlers rose to the occasion on the rain-affected Day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan as the tourists were 126/5 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat, but James Anderson (2/35) struck early to dismiss Shan Masood (1).

The hosts dropped catches as Abid Ali (60) and Azhar Ali (20) took Pakistan to 78/1 before the visitors’ captain fell to Anderson.

England bowlers struck in between the rain breaks Sam Curran, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes doing the job before play was ended by bad light with only 45.4 overs possible.

Babar Azam (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (4) were unbeaten at stumps.

Anderson Bounces Back

It took Anderson, who was criticised after posting poor figures of 1/97 in Manchester last week, just eight balls to get rid of Masood.

His second scalp was of Azhar as the seamer moved to 592 Test wickets.

Soon after Azhar’s dismissal, Abid reached his fifty.

Successive boundaries then took Pakistan beyond 100, before Abid nicked a delivery from Curran to Rory Burns.

Dom Sibley then took a low catch to send Asad Shafiq (5) back to the pavilion. In the very next over, Fawad Alam making his first Test appearance since 2009 was trapped LBW by Chris Woakes, with England successfully reviewing.

Brief scores: Pakistan 126/5 (Abid Ali 60, Azhar Ali 20; James Anderson 2-35, Sam Curran 1-23) vs England