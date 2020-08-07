England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test, Day 3, Manchester: Ben Stokes Inspires ENG Fightback

Ben Stokes' twin strikes helped England stay in the hunt for victory in a gripping first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester. <p></p> <p></p>Stokes, who was out for a duck in England's first innings, picked up two important wickets as Day 3 ended with Pakistan on 137/8 in their second innings, with an overall lead of 244. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Ollie Pope (62) added just 16 to his overnight score before losing his wicket to seamer Naseem Shah. <p></p> <p></p>From 92/4 at the start of play, England were bowled out for 219. It was Stuart Broad's 25-ball 29, which included four boundaries and a maximum, that helped the hosts cross 200. <p></p> <p></p>Leg-spinner Yasir Shah removed Joe Root (14) on Day 2 and continued from where he left, scalping Jos Buttler (38), Chris Woakes (19) and Dom Bess (1). <p></p> <p></p>Fellow leg-spinner Shadab Khan had Jofra Archer (16) caught behind off the glove, before getting rid of No. 11 James Anderson (7). <p></p> <p></p>Having secured a 107-run lead, Pakistan lost first-innings centurion Shan Masood for a duck. Stuart Broad dismissed Masood. <p></p> <p></p>Bess had Abid Ali (20) caught in the deep by Chris Woakes, who then got the wickets of Babar Azam (5) and Azhar Ali (18). <p></p> <p></p>Asad Shafiq (29) was run out. <p></p> <p></p>Stokes entered the attack and claimed a wicket with his eighth delivery when he got Mohammad Rizwan (27) out LBW. <p></p> <p></p>The England vice-captain struck again, a short ball accounting for Shaheen Afridi (2). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Scores: Pakistan 326 &amp; 137/8 (Asad Shafiq 29, Mohammad Rizwan 27; Chris Woakes 2-11, Ben Stokes 2-11, Stuart Broad 2-23) lead England 219 (Ollie Pope 62, Jos Buttler 38; Yasir Shah 4-66, Mohammad Abbas 2-33, Shadab Khan 2-13) by 244 runs</strong>