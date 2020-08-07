England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test, Day 3, Manchester: Ben Stokes Inspires ENG Fightback

Ben Stokes’ twin strikes helped England stay in the hunt for victory in a gripping first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Stokes, who was out for a duck in England’s first innings, picked up two important wickets as Day 3 ended with Pakistan on 137/8 in their second innings, with an overall lead of 244.

Earlier, Ollie Pope (62) added just 16 to his overnight score before losing his wicket to seamer Naseem Shah.

From 92/4 at the start of play, England were bowled out for 219. It was Stuart Broad’s 25-ball 29, which included four boundaries and a maximum, that helped the hosts cross 200.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah removed Joe Root (14) on Day 2 and continued from where he left, scalping Jos Buttler (38), Chris Woakes (19) and Dom Bess (1).

Fellow leg-spinner Shadab Khan had Jofra Archer (16) caught behind off the glove, before getting rid of No. 11 James Anderson (7).

Having secured a 107-run lead, Pakistan lost first-innings centurion Shan Masood for a duck. Stuart Broad dismissed Masood.

Bess had Abid Ali (20) caught in the deep by Chris Woakes, who then got the wickets of Babar Azam (5) and Azhar Ali (18).

Asad Shafiq (29) was run out.

Stokes entered the attack and claimed a wicket with his eighth delivery when he got Mohammad Rizwan (27) out LBW.

The England vice-captain struck again, a short ball accounting for Shaheen Afridi (2).

Brief Scores: Pakistan 326 & 137/8 (Asad Shafiq 29, Mohammad Rizwan 27; Chris Woakes 2-11, Ben Stokes 2-11, Stuart Broad 2-23) lead England 219 (Ollie Pope 62, Jos Buttler 38; Yasir Shah 4-66, Mohammad Abbas 2-33, Shadab Khan 2-13) by 244 runs