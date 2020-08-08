England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test, Day 4, Manchester: Joe Root, Dom Sibley Add Stability After Early Wicket

England were off to a steady start in pursuit of 277 against Pakistan on Day 4 of the opening Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

At lunch, England were 55/1 with Dom Sibley (26) and skipper Joe Root (18) at the crease.

The hosts openers Sibley and Rory Burns (10) started cautiously before Mohammad Abbas broke through in the 12th over by trapping the left-handed batsman LBW.

Sibley and Root added runs from there on, stitching an unbeaten stand of 33.

Earlier, Yasir Shah scored an aggressive 33 off 24 balls as Pakistan stretched their second innings to 169, thus setting England a target of 277 runs.

Stuart Broad had Yasir caught behind but by then the damage had been done.

No. 11 Naseem Shah then got off the mark by lofting Broad straight back over his head for a boundary before he was bowled by Jofra Archer.

Pakistan added 32 runs in 2.4 overs.

The second and third games of the series will take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The two teams will then play three T20s.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 326 and 169 (Yasir Shah 33; Stuart Broad 3-37) lead England 219 & 55/1 (Dom Sibley 26*, Joe Root 18*; Mohammad Abbas 1-13) by 222 runs