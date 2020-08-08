England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test, Day 4, Manchester: Joe Root, Dom Sibley Add Stability After Early Wicket

England were off to a steady start in pursuit of 277 against Pakistan on Day 4 of the opening Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. <p></p> <p></p>At lunch, England were 55/1 with Dom Sibley (26) and skipper Joe Root (18) at the crease. <p></p> <p></p>The hosts openers Sibley and Rory Burns (10) started cautiously before Mohammad Abbas broke through in the 12th over by trapping the left-handed batsman LBW. <p></p> <p></p>Sibley and Root added runs from there on, stitching an unbeaten stand of 33. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Yasir Shah scored an aggressive 33 off 24 balls as Pakistan stretched their second innings to 169, thus setting England a target of 277 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Stuart Broad had Yasir caught behind but by then the damage had been done. <p></p> <p></p>No. 11 Naseem Shah then got off the mark by lofting Broad straight back over his head for a boundary before he was bowled by Jofra Archer. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan added 32 runs in 2.4 overs. <p></p> <p></p>The second and third games of the series will take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The two teams will then play three T20s. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Scores: Pakistan 326 and 169 (Yasir Shah 33; Stuart Broad 3-37) lead England 219 &amp; 55/1 (Dom Sibley 26*, Joe Root 18*; Mohammad Abbas 1-13) by 222 runs</strong>