England vs Pakistan 2020: Ollie Pope Set For Scan After Shoulder Injury

England batsman Ollie Pope is set to undergo a scan on his left shoulder, which he hurt while fielding on Day 4 of the final Test against Pakistan, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

The 22-year-old Surrey batsman had been sidelined for three months after he underwent surgery on the same shoulder last year.

Pope had dived to save a boundary off a Stuart Broad delivery and had to leave the field immediately with James Bracey coming on as a substitute fielder in his place. England’s assistant coach, Paul Collingwood, had to put on his whites to carry drinks for the rest of the day as majority of the remaining players in the squad had already left the bio-secure bubble to play for their counties.

“He’s obviously banged his shoulder again, so he will go for a scan on that, and we’ll assess from there, really,” head coach Chris Silverwood was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

“We’ll know more once he’s had a scan,” he added.

Pope scored three runs in England’s first innings and was dismissed by spinner Yasir Shah. England went on to pile up 583 for eight runs before declaring the innings.

Pakistan were forced to follow on after being bowled out for 273.

(PTI)