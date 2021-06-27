England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 1st WODI

India will look to get off to a winning start in the white-ball series against hosts England on Sunday when the two teams meet in the first WODI at Bristol. The Indian team is expected to give England a run for their money. It is expected to be a high-scoring game considering that both teams have big-hitters.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India Women vs England Women Live Cricket match online in India Women.

When is the India Women vs England Women 1st WODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 1st WODI will take place on Wednesday, June 27 in India Women.

What are the timings of the India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match?

The India Women vs England Women 1st WODI match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss between the two teams will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is the India Women vs England Women 1st WODI match being played?

The India Women vs England Women 1st WODI match will be played at the County Ground, Bristol.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India Women vs England Women 1st WODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 1st WODI will be telecasted live on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match?

The India Women vs England Women 1st WODI match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

England Women

Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn and Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav