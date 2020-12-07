England’s Tour of South Africa Called Off After Hit by Coronavirus

The much-awaited One Day International (ODI) series between South Africa and England has been officially postponed. The same has been confirmed following a press release from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday. With positive COVID-19 cases detected in both camps, it was simply a matter of time before such a decision was agreed upon.

“England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the current men’s ODI Series. The decision was taken jointly by the two Boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams,” read the statement from the ECB. This was followed by confirmation from the ECB and CSA that efforts will be made to determine when the three-match series, can be scheduled in the future.

The first ODI between the two nations was initially scheduled to take place on Friday. It was then postponed to Sunday, following a South African player testing positive to COVID-19. The game was further abandoned altogether.

The other two ODIs were scheduled to take place on December 7 and December 9.

England had emerged victorious in the three-match T20I series which took place earlier, recording a triumph by a 3-0 margin.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison stated the welfare of the players and management was of paramount importance.

“We have always maintained that the welfare of our players and management is paramount. We were concerned about the potential impact that recent developments might have on the wellbeing of the touring party, and so after consultation with Cricket South Africa, we have jointly made the decision to postpone the remaining matches in this Series, in the best interest of the players’ welfare,” he said.

South Africa earlier saw a limited overs series against India, postponed due to the COVID-19.