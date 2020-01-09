Ben Cutting proved to be the star on Thursday as his timely 29-ball 43* helped Brisbane Heat beat Hobart Hurricanes by five wickets. Cutting’s innings was laced with three sixes and three fours as he also took three catches earlier in the match.

Chasing 127 to win, Cutting’s cameo also earned him the man of the match. After the match, the cricketer’s wife broadcaster Erin Holland was to interview Cutting and it turned out to be candid and epic.

Holland warned Cutting that she wants him to do well at Perth in their next match and if that does not happen he should not come home.

Holland said, “I wished you all the best before the match and good that you finally got amongst the runs and I get an opportunity to talk to you. (chuckles) Thank you for listening to me.” Cutting laughs as he responds, ” thank you”.

“Rest up and play well in Perth … or don’t come home!” @erinvholland to her husband after the match 😂pic.twitter.com/pOtAxAGY5S Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 9, 2020

Cutting added, “It was a tricky wicket and credit should also be given to Jimmy Pierson. There were a few cracks and the dew did not come in which made things difficult for us. There was uneven bounce, but nice to get a win. This is our fourth win on the trot and as we go to Perth we would hope to continue the winning momentum.”