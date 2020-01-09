<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Ben-Cutting">Ben Cutting</a> proved to be the star on Thursday as his timely 29-ball 43* helped Brisbane Heat beat Hobart Hurricanes by five wickets. Cutting's innings was laced with three sixes and three fours as he also took three catches earlier in the match. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 127 to win, Cutting's cameo also earned him the man of the match. After the match, the cricketer's wife broadcaster <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Erin-Holland">Erin Holland</a> was to interview Cutting and it turned out to be candid and epic. <p></p> <p></p>Holland warned Cutting that she wants him to do well at Perth in their next match and if that does not happen he should not come home. <p></p> <p></p>Holland said, "I wished you all the best before the match and good that you finally got amongst the runs and I get an opportunity to talk to you. (chuckles) Thank you for listening to me." Cutting laughs as he responds, " thank you". <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Rest up and play well in Perth ... or don't come home!" <a href="https://twitter.com/erinvholland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@erinvholland</a> to her husband after the match &#x1f602;<a href="https://t.co/pOtAxAGY5S">pic.twitter.com/pOtAxAGY5S</a></p> <p></p> Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) <a href="https://twitter.com/MazherArshad/status/1215254342959235073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 9, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Cutting added, "It was a tricky wicket and credit should also be given to Jimmy Pierson. There were a few cracks and the dew did not come in which made things difficult for us. There was uneven bounce, but nice to get a win. This is our fourth win on the trot and as we go to Perth we would hope to continue the winning momentum."