New Delhi: Pakistan wicketkeeper Azam Khan opined Abrar Ahmed can prove to be a good prospect for Pakistan after mystery spinner’s heroics with the ball in the second Test against England in Multan which concluded on Sunday.

Making his Test debut in Multan, Abrar took the opposition by surprise by taking 7/114 in the first innings. He took four more wickets in the second to finish the match with a 11-wicket haul in a losing encounter.

“Yeah Abrar, he is a mystery spinner. He had a couple of gigs at the PSL I believe. He bowled really well in that games as well. He is a good prospect for Pakistan, Basically, he is a finger spinner just like Ajanta Mendis,” Azam told Cricket Country in an exclusive chat.

The 24-year-old was on a verge of taking all 10 English wickets in the first innings against England after dismissing the first seven oppostion batters on Day 1 of the Test match. However, that dream went up in smoke as the last three wickets in the innings was taken by Zahiod Mahmood.

“He can be the key for Pakistan as well. He is difficult to read off the hand. I played him in the domestic circuit and for the past 6 or 7 years, we both have been playing for the same team,” added Azam, who played three T20Is for Pakistan.

Having played Abrar in the nets, Azam has a fair idea of how he can fox an oppostion batter but felt consistency will play a big role if the Karachi lad wants to make a name for himself in Pakistan colours.

“I can read him because you know I am a wicketkeeper and we have played all our cricket together. He has different varieties. You can’t tell much but I think consistency is the key. If he bowls on a consistent line, he will make it difficult for the England batters,” added Azam, who turned up for New York Strikes in Abu Dhabi T10 League.

With losses in the first two Tests against England, Pakistan have already lost the series. The final Test starts from December 17 in Karachi.

(Interview taken by Sajal Patra)