<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Pakistan wicketkeeper Azam Khan opined Abrar Ahmed can prove to be a good prospect for Pakistan after mystery spinner's heroics with the ball in the second Test against England in Multan which concluded on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Making his Test debut in Multan, Abrar took the opposition by surprise by taking 7/114 in the first innings. He took four more wickets in the second to finish the match with a 11-wicket haul in a losing encounter. <p></p> <p></p>"Yeah Abrar, he is a mystery spinner. He had a couple of gigs at the PSL I believe. He bowled really well in that games as well. He is a good prospect for Pakistan, Basically, he is a finger spinner just like Ajanta Mendis," Azam told <strong><em>Cricket Country</em></strong> in an exclusive chat. <p></p> <p></p>The 24-year-old was on a verge of taking all 10 English wickets in the first innings against England after dismissing the first seven oppostion batters on Day 1 of the Test match. However, that dream went up in smoke as the last three wickets in the innings was taken by Zahiod Mahmood. <p></p> <p></p>"He can be the key for Pakistan as well. He is difficult to read off the hand. I played him in the domestic circuit and for the past 6 or 7 years, we both have been playing for the same team," added Azam, who played three T20Is for Pakistan. <p></p> <p></p>Having played Abrar in the nets, Azam has a fair idea of how he can fox an oppostion batter but felt consistency will play a big role if the Karachi lad wants to make a name for himself in Pakistan colours. <p></p> <p></p>"I can read him because you know I am a wicketkeeper and we have played all our cricket together. He has different varieties. You can't tell much but I think consistency is the key. If he bowls on a consistent line, he will make it difficult for the England batters," added Azam, who turned up for New York Strikes in Abu Dhabi T10 League. <p></p> <p></p>With losses in the first two Tests against England, Pakistan have already lost the series. The final Test starts from December 17 in Karachi. <p></p> <p></p><strong><em>(Interview taken by Sajal Patra)</em></strong>