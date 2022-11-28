Abu Dhabi: England all-rounder Moeen Ali reckons that it is always easy to suggest a team to play fearless cricket but a player needs to get out of his comfort zone to emulate such a style of play, adding that Suryakumar Yadav is a classic example of how T20 cricket needs to be played and India need to back such players and give them more opportunities in order to get a favourable result.

Moeen, who is currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and has been chosen as the captain of

Morrisville Samp Army spoke exclusively to CricketCountry on the sidelines of their practice session held at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium.

“It’s easy to say be fearless and be brave, and all this, but you need the players to go and do what they are not used to doing. I’ll give you an example. Surya Kumar Yadav comes in and scores fast. He plays his own game as if he doesn’t care about it for a second, but he does care. This is the kind of player you need in your team,” he said.

“India has a lot of these kinds of players. I’ve played the IPL and so I know the country has many such players, but you have to stick with these players. Don’t give him two or three games, some times give them 6-7 games. As long as you know that they are match winners and can win matches on their own, you keep them in the team,” he further added.

Under Moeen’s leadership, Morrisville Samp Army have struck form in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and so far remains the only team to be unbeaten, winning three out of three games leading into the second week of the tournament.