‘Fact Is, I Created it’ – Lalit Modi Reacts To Staggering Growth Of IPL

New Delhi: While an official confirmation is awaited, the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly sold the media rights for the next five seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a whopping amount of 45000 crores (approx). This is a massive jump from the amount the board received in the previous cycle, where BCCI sold the media rights for Rs Rs 16,347.5 crore to Star Network. With the bid, the BCCI will earn around INR 107.50 crores per IPL match, making the cash-rich league the second most valued cricket tournament.

Meanwhile, Lait Modi, the man behind introducing IPL, has reacted to the massive growth of the T20 extravaganza. Responding to a Twitter user, who thanked Lalit Modi for introducing the IPL, Modi said that BCCI is reaping rewards for what he built 15 years ago. Modi slammed the BCCI, claiming that the board has even banned the commentators from taking his name. He added that not getting a mention despite playing a pivotal role in introducing the league does not bother him.

“They even banned my name no commentary allowed to even bring it up. This is the fear they have as they did nothing to establish it. But reap the money. It does not bother me. Small minded. Crab mentality. But they can’t take away the fact I created it. That’s enough for me,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Star India has retained the TV rights for the next cycle for an eye-popping amount of Rs 23,575 crore, while Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights with a bid of Rs 20,500.