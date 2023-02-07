Fans Fire Back At Sri Lankan Journalist Trying To Troll India Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to take on Pat Cummins' Australia in four-match test series starting from 9 February at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. The Border Gavaskar Trophy is arguably the most awaited cricketing clash at the moment. Fans, journalists, and former cricketers are hyping the clash between two red-ball giants.

There's a lot at stake for both sides. Team India would be looking forward to maintaining their sheer dominance in test cricket while playing at home and securing the spot in the finals of the World Test Championship for the second time in a row. Australia on the other hand would attempt to beat India in a test series on Indian soil for the first time since 2004.

Accept or not it's really hard to beat india in India , Australia can't win this series save my this tweet I am pakistani but the truth is that India is way ahead of pakistan and srilanka #AUSvsIND https://t.co/edNGpxF6YP IBRAR (@Dr_ibrar001) February 7, 2023

A Sri Lankan journalist tried to troll India ahead of the first test at Nagpur. He posted a poll on his Twitter with four options and a question stating "What will the Australia-India Test series result be?"

Ye india hai Pakistan nhi!! https://t.co/XdS6oCacap Jagdish Paul (@liger______) February 7, 2023

However, in all his four options Australia was coming out on top. His four options were AUS beat IND 4-0, AUS beat IND 3-0, AUS beat IND 2-0, and AUS beat IND 1-0. This was a clear shot at the Indian cricket team. Fans were unimpressed with Joiurnalist's take and they came up with fitting replies.