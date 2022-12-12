New Delhi: The BCCI on Sunday announced the updated India squad for the Test series against Bangladesh after skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the tournament owing to a thumb injury. KL Rahul was named the skipper of the side while the board named Cheteshwar Pujara as his deputy. Pujara’s place in the team is not certain owing to his below-average performance and the decision to name him as vice-captain and ignore Rishabh Pant has left the fans baffled.

Earlier this year, BCCI had confirmed that they are looking up to players like KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant as future India skippers. In the one off Test against England, when Rohit was ruled out due to injury, BCCI named Jasprit Bumrah as captain and Rishabh Pant as his deputy. Fans thus expected BCCI to name Pant as the vice-captain for the Bangladesh Tests but the board’s call to go back and name Pujara as vice-captain made them furious.

Here’s how they reacted on Twitter:

And make things worse for ind if he dosent get going in tests. His performance v imp to ind in tests naq5 (@ntweet_55) December 11, 2022

Sri Lanka tour of India 2022 March (Pujara Dropped) Rohit Sharma Captain Jasp rit Bumrah VC India tour of ENG 2022 July Jasprit Bumrah Captain Rishabh Pant VC India tour of Bangladesh 2022 KL Rahul Captain Cheteshwar Pujara VC Thank you Rahul Dravid Sir for such stability? Rudraksh Singhal (@Rudrsinghal) December 11, 2022

Whatever..unnecessary. agar Pant was identified to be one who isnt like a leader then they should have given it to Iyer. Pujara was supposed to be transitioned out of the team and is now VC. Chetan and bold calls dont go hand in hand as Kushan da said. Abhinandan Nahata (@khelgyani_abhi) December 11, 2022

Here is India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.