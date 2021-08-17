London: The important lesson the English team must have learned from the Lord’s Test on Monday is never to sledge Virat Kohli and his boys. It all started when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a spray of bouncers to James Anderson at the stroke of play on Day 3. While Anderson gave it back to Bumrah after being dismissed, this did not go down well with either of the players.

In another instance when Kohli was at the non-striker’s end, Anderson called him a ‘prick’. This did not go down well with Kohli, who kept a note of it.

On Day 5, when Bumrah came into bat – all English players got under his skin trying to distract his attention. But that did not work as Bumrah, along with Mohammed Shami changed the course of the match after that incident and put India in charge.

Things went to the next level when England came into bat for the fourth innings. With India in front, Kohli decided to give it back to the hosts. Eventually, the hosts could not absorb the pressure and fell for it.

Fans, mostly Indians, are now warning the rest of the teams not to ever sledge the Indians.

Two rules against India🇮🇳….. Rule number 1 :- Never ever sledge Virat Kohli’s team Rule number 2 :- Never ever forget rule number 1#INDvENG #IndvsEng #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jobRtxjUeX Mohammad Afran( )🇵🇸 (@AfranMohammad1) August 17, 2021

India colonizing the home of cricket 🌚 firangis might not dare to sledge the team led by Virat Kohli!#IndvsEng illogicalwords (@aqsanek_) August 17, 2021