Qatar: Portugal would clash against Switzerland in the final match of round of 16 at the Lusail Stadium. The winner of this match would take on the winner of Morocco vs Spain in the quarterfinals. This is the third meeting between both side this year. Both of them have won one of the previous two contest.

Portugal would have an opportunity to qualify for the FIFA World Cup quarter finals for the third time in history. If Switzerland gets a win over Portugal, this will be the first time SUI gets three victories in a single World Cup edition. All eyes would once again be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he would try to take his team to the quarter finals.

When Will Portugal vs Switzerland Be played?

Both Portugal vs Switzerland will be played on December 6, Tuesday and December 7, Wednesday in India.

Where Will Portugal vs Switzerland be played?

Japan vs Spain will be played at Lusail Stadium.

What time Portugal vs Switzerland begin?

Both Portugal vs Switzerland will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast Portugal vs Switzerland?

Both Portugal vs Switzerland will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Switzerland?

Both Portugal vs Switzerland will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

POR vs SUI

PORTUGAL

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Matheus Nunes, Vitinha, William Carvalho, Otavio

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Goncalo Ramos, Andre Silva

SWITZERLAND

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Silvan Widmer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Edimilson Fernandes

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Haris Seferovic, Christian Fassnacht