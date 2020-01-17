Former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni passed away on Friday. The news was confirmed by Nadkarni’s son-in-law to PTI, who revealed that the cricketer passed away due to old-age problems. Nadkarni, aged 86, is survived by his wife and daughter.

Nadkarni, who made his international debut in December 1955, featured in 41 Tests. He accumulated 1414 runs while batting at an average of 25.70. It was his clinical economy with the ball that earned him several plaudits. In the 41 Tests, the slow-left arm orthodox bowler went on to scalp 88 wickets with 6/43 being his best bowling figures.

The Nashik-born Nadkarni made his Test debut against New Zealand in Delhi in 1955 and played his last Test at Auckland against the same opponents in 1968 under MAK Pataudi’s captaincy. However, he rose to frame after he bowled 21 successive maidens. His figures in that Madras (now Chennai) test read 32-27-5-0.

He was known more for his accuracy as he also had Test match figures like the 1960-61 series against Pakistan where he returned with figures of 32-24-23-0 at Kanpur followed by 34-24-24-1 in Delhi.

India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed his condolences on the demise of the former cricketer. “Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri Bapu Nadkarni. I grew up hearing about the record of him bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Rest in Peace Sir??,” Tendulkar wrote and shared a picture of Nadkarni.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter to pay respect to the former cricketer. “Pained to know about the demise of Bapu Nadkarni, a great cricketer known for his unerring bowling line and making it nearly impossible for the batsman to score. My heartfelt tributes to one of the finest cricketers ever ” Fadnavis tweeted.

Nadkarni was a Mumbai and Maharashtra stalwart having played 191 first-class matches and taken 500 wickets and scored 8880 runs.