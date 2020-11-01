Former India allrounder and T20 World Cup winner Irfan Pathan has announced he will take part in the inaugural Lanka Premier League. He has signed up with Kandy Tuskers. <p></p> <p></p>The Kandy-based team has West Indies legend Chris Gayle, local star Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep and England right-arm fast bowler Liam Plunkett among others. <p></p> <p></p>Former Sri Lanka captain Hashan Tillakaratne is also a part of the Kandy Tuskers coaching staff. <p></p> <p></p>Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year. <p></p> <p></p>He played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, said he was looking forward to the T20 tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"I am extremely excited to be part of the Kandy franchisee in LPL. We have some exciting names in the team and I am looking forward for the experience, the Baroda-based Pathan was quoted as saying in a statement issued by LPL. <p></p> <p></p>In an interview Pathan said he has some cricket left in him and will see how it goes. <p></p> <p></p>"I am definitely looking forward to this," Irfan told <em>ESPNcricinfo</em>. "Yes, I had retired from T20 cricket, but I can play around the world and hopefully I will be able to have fun with my game as well, which I didn't have for the last two years. I think I can still play some, but I will start slowly and see how this goes, and then I will take it forward." <p></p> <p></p>Kandy franchise owner Sohail Khan said, "Irfan's inclusion will not only add to the firepower of the squad but his experience will be a huge asset to the team." <p></p> <p></p>The LPL is scheduled to get underway from November 21 to December 13 at two venues -- Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. <p></p> <p></p>Recently, the LPL was hit after several big names including Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, David Miller, Dawid Malan withdrew their names due to various reasons.