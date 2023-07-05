Advertisement

Former Indian Cricketer Praveen Kumar Escapes Major Car Accident Unhurt

Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar escaped a horrific car accident on Tuesday

Updated: July 5, 2023 10:09 AM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: The news of Rishabh Pant's car accident shocked the whole cricket world sometime back. Despite the magnitude of the accident, Pant survived and presently is on his road to recovery. Just when everyone was getting over this horrific incident, a former Indian cricketer got involved in a car accident too but luckily escaped it unhurt.

Ex-India cricketer Praveen Kumar met with an accident in Meerut, on Tuesday Night. Near the residence of the commissioner in Meerut, the former pacer was struck by a speeding canter. He was fortunate to escape unharmed. The accused canter driver was taken into custody when the local police arrived at the scene. Praveen was accompanied by his son when he was driving back from Pandav Nagar in his Land Rover Defender around 10 pm.

The crowd quickly gathered after the accident, and they were the ones who caught the accused driver. The Civil Line police arrived at the location after receiving the information.

According to SP City Piyush Kumar, the canter driver was taken into custody and taken to the police station. The CO stated that Praveen and his son are safe in the accident.

Praveen has been in an accident before too. In 2007, the former India pacer was at a homecoming reception in Meerut when he fell from an open Jeep. The former cricketer was in his prime during the 2007 to 2011 period. The ODI specialist featured in 68 ODIs in which he picked up 77 wickets. He also played six Tests and ten T20Is, picking 27 and eight wickets respectively.

