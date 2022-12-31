New Delhi: Ramiz Raja’s series of explosive statements continues and this time it was against Pakistan legends, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis while talking about Justice Qayyum’s report on match-fixing. Ramiz Raja has given out numerous jaw-dropping remarks ever since Najam Sethi replaced him as the new PCB Chairman.

Pakistan Cricket Board witnessed lots of changes in their office following the 3-0 clean seep loss against Ben Stokes-led England in the three-match home test series. Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi was appointed as Interim chief selector and his former teammates Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum joined his selection panel.

During a recent conversation with Samaa TV, he said he would have banned Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis over match-fixing if he was in power. He said “I think no one should have had the chance (of coming back to Pakistan cricket). If Wasim Akram’s name is in there, and he was censured for not cooperating, right? It was a borderline case. If I was the decision maker at the time, I would’ve banned them forever.”

“You brought them back to system. I wasn’t in power at the time. We were told to play with them and work with them, and that was it. No one knew how to tackle that. So many people were involved in that. I don’t know what the compulsion was.”

He was then asked if his stand would have been the same on Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir, and Mohammad Asif’s spot-fixing case. He said, “Whoever is tainted, I’ve zero tolerance on it.”

“I’m absolutely clear. People say they’ve had the punishment, move on. But I’ve experienced such situations,” added Ramiz.