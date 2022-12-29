New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board witnessed lots of changes in their office following the 3-0 clean seep loss against Ben Stokes-led England in the three-match home test series. Ramiz Raja was sacked and Nama Sethi took over him as the new PCB chief.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi was appointed as Interim chief selector and his former teammates Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum joined his selection panel. Pakistan lost two home test series in the year 2022. The first one was against Australia in March and then the recent one against the English side. In both series, Babar Azam’s Pakistan team failed to win even one match.

The former PCB chief Ramiz Raja during an interview with Suno TV talked about how their team have performed exceptionally well in white ball cricket during his tenure and how it forced BCCI to make changes in their setup.

He said “We gave outstanding performances in white-ball cricket. We played the Asia Cup final, India didn’t play that. India, a billion-dollar industry, was left behind. Tod phod hui, unhone apna chief selector, selection committee fire kar di, captain badal diye kyunki unko hazam nahi hua ki Pakistan unse kaise aage nikal gaya. (They fired their chief selector, selection committee, changed the captain because they couldn’t digest how Pakistan went ahead of them).”

He even talked about him being sacked from the PCB chairman’s post and said “This is just like France firing their entire board even after they played in the FIFA World Cup final.”

Ramiz further talked about empowering Babar Azam which led to the good performance of his team. He said “I tried my level best to keep this team united. I empowered Babar Azam. Cricket is one of those rare sports where captaincy is relevant. If your captain is powerful, results will come, and we have given results.”