Lending his support for a social cause, former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis voiced his support in favour of Black Lives Matter movement, speaking out on the issue of racism and also the reason why he stayed silent for so long. Du Plessis alongside Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje and Marizanne Kapp, became the first members of the white Afrikaans cricket community in South Africa to publicly voice their support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, joining Lungi Ngidi and 32 former players and five current coaches of colour.

The 36-year-old Du Plessis posted the message with a picture of him celebrating a wicket with Lungi Ngidi, who was criticised by a bunch of former South African cricketers for his support for the movement.

“In the last couple of months, I have realized that we must choose our battles. We are surrounded by many injustices in our country that require urgent attention and action to fix them. If we wait only for the ones that attack us personally, we will always live for “my way vs your way” and that way leads us nowhere,” Du Plessis wrote.

“So I’ve remained silent, with the intent to listen, but not respond. Slowing down my point of view, but quicker to hear the pain of someone else. I surrender my opinions and take the knee as an intercessor.

“I acknowledge that South Africa is still hugely divided by racism and it is my personal responsibility to do my best to emphasize, hear the stories, learn and then be part of the solution with my thoughts, words and actions,” du Plessis added.

Du Plessis acknowledged that his comment earlier this year, in which he had said the team did not see colour – when talking about Temba Bavuma being dropped from the Test team – was naive.

“I have gotten it wrong before. Good intentions were failed by a lack of perspective when I said on a platform that – I don’t see colour,” he said. “In my ignorance I silenced the struggles of others by placing my own view on it.

“A race problem is a human race problem, if one part of the body hurts,we all stop, we empathize, we get perspective, we learn and then we tend to the hurting part of the body.”

His teammate and pacer Lungi Ngidi has stated that the team will discuss a way to support the BLM movement when it has a chance at a group discussion. The players have restarted training after a prolonged break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Du Plessis said the BLM movement has his full support.

“So I am saying that all lives don’t matter UNTIL black lives matter. I’m speaking up now, because if I wait to be perfect, I never will. I want to leave a legacy of empathy,” he said.

“The work needs to continue for the change to come and whether we agree or disagree, conversation is the vehicle for change,” he added.