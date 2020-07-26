FPV vs DPS Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 League: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 26, 5:30 PM IST

TAD vs ECB Dream11 Team And Picks

FPV vs DPS Dream11 Tips For July 26, 2020 Match 9: The inaugural Emirates D10 tournament will start from July 24 and run till August 7, 2020. Six teams are taking part in the event including Abu Dhabi, Ajman Alubond, Dubai Pulse Secure, Sharjah Bukhatir XI, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and ECB Blue.

“We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games,” Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket, said. The matches will be broadcast live via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye Youtube channel in UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel for the rest of the world and the GCC.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

FPV vs DPS Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

FPV vs DPS My Dream11 Team

Keeper Adnaan Khan

Batters Faisal Amin (vc), Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed

All-Rounders Fahad Tariq, Fahad Nawaz (c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu

Bowlers Imran Haider, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid

Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure FULL SQUADS

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Muhamad Kaleem, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Sheraz Piya, Alishan Sharafu, Laqman Hazrat, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Singh, Sanchit Sharma, Maroof Merchant, Rishab Mukherjee, Jash Giyani, Iqrar Shah, Iqrar Khan.

Dubai Pulse Secure: Adnaan Khan, Rahman Gull, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Nawaz, Faisal Amin, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Mohammad Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul Rehman, Aagam Shah, Usman Munir.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FPV Dream11 Team/ DPS Dream11 Team/ Fujairah Pacific Ventures Dream11 Team/ Dubai Pulse Secure Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.