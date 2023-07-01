Fresh Twist In Prithvi Shaw Assault Case: Viral Video Shows DC Star Initiate Fight With Sapna Gill's Friend- WATCH VIDEO
Four months after the selfie controversy, a new CCTV video is going viral all over the internet, in which Shaw can be seen initiating the fight.
New Delhi: Star Indian batter Prithvi Shaw was involved in a selfie controversy with a model in Mumbai. Shaw went for dinner with his friends in a five-star hotel when the unknown arrived and asked on taking a selfie. After Shaw denied they were alleged to attck Prithvi with a baseball bat. The accused smashed the rear and front of Shaw's friend BMW using baseball bats.
A new CCTV footage has surfaced after four months that shows it was Shaw who initiated the fight after Sapna Gill's friend Shobhit Thakur approached him for a selfie. In the video, it is visible that Shaw and Thakur got into a heated argument, and Prithvi's friend is separating the two to avoid further conflict.
The CCTV footage is going viral all over the internet, here is the video:
New video of @PrithviShaw and Sapna Gill controversy#PrithviShaw #Sapnagill #Cricket #CricketTwitter # pic.twitter.com/hviaa6lViX
Sportsliveresult (@Sportslive91091) June 29, 2023
Fight between Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw vs Influencer Sapna Gill#PrithviShaw #SapnaGill pic.twitter.com/SX1TFfVPV6
Kapil Kumar (@kapilkumaron) February 16, 2023
Gill filed case against DC cricketer for 'outraging modesty'
Bhojpuri actoress Sapna was arrested for creating a ruckus and allegedly attacking the batsman after he denied taking a selfie with her friends. Later her lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, claimed that it was Shaw who hit the woman with his bat.
"In the five-star hotel, social media influencer Sapna Gill just went to Prithvi Shaw as a fan for taking a selfie with him. They were having a party, Prithvi Shaw was drunk and he was holding a bat in his hand and he hit with his bat to Sapna. Then the next day, he went to the police and filed the case," Deshmukh told ANI.
Soon after bail, Gill filed case against Delhi Capitals cricketer for 'outraging modesty'. "Shaw allegedly met Thakur with instant hostility and he even forcefully took her friend's phone and damaged it by throwing it violently on the floor", she alleged.
COMMENTS