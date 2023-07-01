New Delhi: Star Indian batter Prithvi Shaw was involved in a selfie controversy with a model in Mumbai. Shaw went for dinner with his friends in a five-star hotel when the unknown arrived and asked on taking a selfie. After Shaw denied they were alleged to attck Prithvi with a baseball bat. The accused smashed the rear and front of Shaw's friend BMW using baseball bats.

A new CCTV footage has surfaced after four months that shows it was Shaw who initiated the fight after Sapna Gill's friend Shobhit Thakur approached him for a selfie. In the video, it is visible that Shaw and Thakur got into a heated argument, and Prithvi's friend is separating the two to avoid further conflict.

The CCTV footage is going viral all over the internet, here is the video: