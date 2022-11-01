Brisbane: Jos Buttler-led England is competing against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in a do-or-die match. This is a crucial match for the English side as losing this match would put them in a position from which recovering would be almost impossible.

England won the toss and elected to bat first. The English openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler even provided the team with a good start and joined a good 81 runs-opening partnership. During the final over of the batting powerplay. There was a moment when everyone thought Jos Buttler got out.

Disappointed in Kane Williamson. Out of all the players in the world, he would’ve been the last player in mind to do something like this Ezza (@EzzaSyed) November 1, 2022

Kane williamson is shame on cricket Amit #TenHagOut (@_Cover_Dr8ve_) November 1, 2022

Mitchell Santner was bowling the over and on the third ball Buttler chipped it on the offside and Kane Williamson took an astonishing dive and almost caught it. However, Kane in heat of the moment got up and claimed the dropped catch. The third umpire made it clear that the ball flicked from Kane’s hands while diving.

Kane williamson did Ahmad shehzad ???? Muhammad Ayaan ? (@ShaikhAyuu786) November 1, 2022

Jos Buttler survives as Kane Williamson’s ‘brilliant’ catch is ultimately dropped | Video | Watch TV Show https://t.co/BUbcDaRquI Olivia (@Olivia7zx) November 1, 2022

The Kiwi skipper did apologize to the English skipper for claiming a dropped catch but the internet wasn’t ready to forgive Williamson that easily. The whole social media starts flooding with angry tweets and remarks from fans. Some of them even called Kane Williamson a cheater.

Kane Williamson is one of the most loved cricketing faces and that’s why the reaction is still shocking despite being expected. England managed to put 179 runs on the scoreboard.