Gary Kirsten Hails GT’s Ashish Nehra, Calls Him ‘One of The Best Coaches in IPL’

Mumbai: Following Gujarat Titans’ win in IPL 2022, players and the support staff have received much praise from all quarters. Hailing him as the best Indian coach in IPL, GT’s mentor Gary Kirsten lavished praise on head coach Ashish Nehra. The association between Kirsten and Nehra goes back a long way. The two were part of India’s triumphant run in the 2011 World Cup in India. They were also part of the RCB coaching staff in 2018.

Kirsten told on Cricbuzz: “Ashish is a close friend and we have walked a long journey together. As a player I enjoyed his willingness to keep understanding his game and his professionalism. He coaches with his heart, always thinking about his players and how he can help them.”