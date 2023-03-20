Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir Indirectly Takes A Dig At Venkatesh Prasad For Criticising KL Rahul

Gautam Gambhir, also a Super Giants Franchise global mentor, backed up KL Rahul and slammed Venkatesh Prasad for the harsh words that he used for KL Rahul in his tweets.

Updated: March 20, 2023 5:30 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been bearing the brunt of severe criticism following a long-stretched lean patch. While many have questioned KL Rahul's lacklustre form, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has grabbed all the limelight.

Prasad slammed Rahul in a series of Tweets and questioned his place in the team. He even called Rahul a product of favouritism. Although he played a fantastic knock of 75 in the first ODI against Australia, Rahul failed to deliver in the second ODI and went back after scoring just nine runs.

Amid the ongoing scenario, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is also a Super Giants Franchise global mentor, backed KL Rahul and indirectly slammed Venkatesh Prasad for the harsh words he used for KL Rahul in his tweets.

"Sometimes ex-cricketers need some masala to remain active. In my opinion, the kind of player KL is, he won't be under any pressure. You can't win a tournament with one player, and the 25 players inside the dressing room help you win the tournament." Gambhir said while speaking to Sports Tak.

Gambhir also reminded KL Rahul's critics about his previous performances in IPL.

"How has Rahul fared in the IPL? He has 4-5 centuries in the tournament. And you are talking about a player who has already slammed 4-5 centuries. Even last season, he scored a century against Mumbai Indians." the former Indian opener added.

Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants into the playoffs in their first-ever participation in IPL. He remained the tournament's second top scorer, scoring 616 runs in 15 matches with a phenomenal average of 51.33. He smashed two centuries and four half-centuries.

LSG will start their IPL 2023 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Gautam Gambhir Indirectly Takes A Dig At Venkatesh Prasad For Criticising KL Rahul
