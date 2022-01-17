Mumbai: It will be a start of a new era for India as they take on South Africa in ODIs with KL Rahul set to lead the side and Virat Kohli would be playing under him. While fans are curious to see how Kohli reacts to this shift, ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir opined on this and said that ‘captaincy is nobody’s birthright.’

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Gautam Gambhir was asked whether we are going to see a new Kohli. He responded: “What new do you want to see? Captaincy is not anyone’s birthright. People like MS Dhoni have given the captaincy baton to Virat Kohli, he has played under Virat Kohli as well. He has won three ICC trophies and four IPL trophies as well.”