GHG vs SKK Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Finnish Premier Cricket League T20: GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti Full Squads And Fantasy Tips, August 23, 5:30 PM IST

The Finnish Premier Cricket League T20 game between GYM Helsinki Gymkhana and Helsinki Cricket Club on August 19 (Wednesday) was won by the former. After opting to bat first, GYM Helsinki Gymkhana scored a mammoth 214/4 courtesy Arslan Gondal’s 92 and Saif-ur-Rehman’s 55. In response, Helsinki Cricket Club lost wickets at crucial intervals and were restricted to 175/9, losing by 39 runs. For GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Pankaj Saharan took three wickets.

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

Match Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground.

GHG vs SKK Dream11 Top Picks

Keeper Jordan O’Brien

Batters Nathan Collins (vc), Jake Goodwin, Saif Ur Rehman (c)

All-Rounders Atif Rasheed, Pankaj Saharan, Bilal Masood

Bowlers Muhammad Gawas, Faisal Shahzad, Yathunandhan Vijayaratnam, Irfan Yousefzai

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti Full Squads

GHG: Simranjeet Brar, Saif Ur Rehman, Ahmad Jaleel, Pankaj Saharan, Bilal Masood, Mohammed Azhar, Faisal Shahzad, Muhammad Ghawas, Javed Jan, Irfan Yousufzai, Umair Akhtar, Muhammad Hassan, Nouman Raza, Shahid Gondal, Qais Yousufzai, Arslan Gondal

SKK: Jordan O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Qaiser Siddique, Atif Rasheed, Peter Gallagher, Ponniah Vijendran, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Jake Goodwin, Yathunandhan Vijayaratnam, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Henry Sewell, Andrew Armitage, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Asim Ghani, Yathunandhan Vijayaratnam, Vishal Sharafu

