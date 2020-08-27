GLA vs WOR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Top Picks, Probable XIs For Today’s GLA vs WOR at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: In the upcoming English T20 Blast 2020 competition, two Central Group teams – Glamorgan and Worcestershire in their first match of the tournament at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Both the sides will be eyeing to kick off their campaigns on a winning note and for that they have to continue from where they left in the Bob Willis Trophy. The English T20 Blast GLA vs WOR match will begin at 11 PM IST. They have some fine players and it should be an exciting contest. Worcestershire, the runners-up of the 2019 T20 Blast, turned out to be the champions earlier in 2018. They stood quite close to defending their title last year only to lose the final against Essex in a last-ball thriller. On the other hand, the Glamorgan team managed to win only one match through the previous edition of T20 Blast while the remaining 17 Counties won a minimum of four games.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Glamorgan and Worcestershire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

GLA vs WOR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Cox

Batsmen: Riki Wessels, Colin Ingram (C), Ross Whiteley, Ashton Turner

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Wayne Parnell (vc)

Bowlers: Michael Hogan, Marchant de Lange, Pat Brown

GLA vs WOR Probable Playing XIs

Glamorgan: Chris Cooke (wk), Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Andy Balbirnie, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Lukas Carey, Callum Taylor, Billy Root, Graham Wagg, Michael Hogan.

Worcestershire: Ben Cox (wk), Riki Wessels, Ashton Turner, Wayne Parnell, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Joe Leach, Pat Brown, Brett D’Oliveira, Hamish Rutherford, Ross Whiteley.

GLA vs WOR Squads

Glamorgan: Andrew Balbirnie, Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Graham Wagg, Chris Cooke (wk/C), Kiran Carlson, Timm van der Gugten, Marchant de Lange, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Andrew Salter, Owen Morgan, Prem Sisodiya, Daniel Douthwaite.

Worcestershire: Riki Wessels, Hamish Rutherford, Daryl Mitchell, Brett D’Oliveira, Ben Cox (wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard (C), Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Adam Finch, Jake Libby, Josh Tongue, Jack Haynes.

