GLO vs GLA Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2020 Match At County Ground, Bristol, August 29 6:30 PM IST Saturday

GLO vs GLA Dream11 Tips And Prediction

On the third day of the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire will take on Glamorgan. A total of eight games out of nine so far in the competition have been washed out due to rain. In the last five games they have played against each other, Gloucestershire have won twice, with one match being drawn and one was a no result. The English T20 Blast 2020 will end on October 3.

GLO vs GLA TOSS TIME: 6:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

GLO vs GLA My Dream11 Team

James Bracey (wk), Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Callum Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Graham Wagg, Owen Morgan, Marchant de Lange, Michael Hogan (c), Timm van der Gugten, Lukas Carey (vc)

GLO vs GLA Full Squads

GLO: Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent(wk), Jack Taylor(c), George Hankins, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Ben Charlesworth, James Bracey, Miles Hammond, Ryan Higgins, George Scott, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, David Payne

GLA: Andrew Balbirnie, Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Graham Wagg, Chris Cooke(wk/c), Kiran Carlson, Timm van der Gugten, Marchant de Lange, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Andrew Salter, Owen Morgan, Prem Sisodiya, Daniel Douthwaite

