Advertisement

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 9:30 PM IST

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 9:30 PM IST

Best players list of GRD vs DVE, Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team Player List, Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 13, 2023 6:21 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction VPL Dream11 2023: Best players list of GRD vs DVE, Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team Player List, Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers will take place at 09:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 13, Thursday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

 

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

 

GRD vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper : Chadwick Walton

Batsmen : Romano Pierre, Denson Hoyte, Kody Horne

All-rounders : Richie Richards (c), Deron Greaves, Asif Hooper

Bowlers : Wesrick Strough, Sadrack Descartes (vc), Kenson- Dalzell, Razine Browne

 

GRD vs DVE Probable XI

Grenadines Divers: Asif Hooper(c), Chadwick Walton, Casmus Hackshaw(wk), Dean Browne, Kody Horne, Coby Dabreo, Wesrick Strough, Ryshon Williams, Geron Wyllie, Richie Richards, Antonio Barker

Dark View Explorers: Romano Pierre(c), Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Tilron Harry(wk), Sadrack Descartes, Denson Hoyte, Rickford Walker, Navin Stewart, Darius Martin, Kenson Dalzell, Sealron Williams

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 9:30 PM IST
SPB vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 9:30 PM IST
GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction: Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Vincy Premier League T10
GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at 10 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 9:30 PM IST

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 7: Captai...

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, 07:30 PM IST

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 18: Capt...

IPL 2023: Really Enjoyed Composure Showed By Sandeep Sharma, Says Ravichandran Ashwin

IPL 2023: Really Enjoyed Composure Showed By Sandeep Sharma,...

IPL 2023: Full Credit To Sandeep Sharma For Keeping MS Dhoni At Bay, Says Brett Lee

IPL 2023: Full Credit To Sandeep Sharma For Keeping MS Dhoni...

I stayed In Pakistan Without Food For Many Days: Simon Doull Shares How He Narrowly Escaped Pakistan

I stayed In Pakistan Without Food For Many Days: Simon Doull...

Advertisement