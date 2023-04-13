GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 9:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers will take place at 09:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 13, Thursday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

GRD vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper : Chadwick Walton

Batsmen : Romano Pierre, Denson Hoyte, Kody Horne

All-rounders : Richie Richards (c), Deron Greaves, Asif Hooper

Bowlers : Wesrick Strough, Sadrack Descartes (vc), Kenson- Dalzell, Razine Browne

GRD vs DVE Probable XI

Grenadines Divers: Asif Hooper(c), Chadwick Walton, Casmus Hackshaw(wk), Dean Browne, Kody Horne, Coby Dabreo, Wesrick Strough, Ryshon Williams, Geron Wyllie, Richie Richards, Antonio Barker

Dark View Explorers: Romano Pierre(c), Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Tilron Harry(wk), Sadrack Descartes, Denson Hoyte, Rickford Walker, Navin Stewart, Darius Martin, Kenson Dalzell, Sealron Williams