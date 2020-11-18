GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match November 18 Wednesday 10:30 PM IST

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GRD vs LSH at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: The 24th match of the Vincy T10 has been scheduled between Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers.

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League – T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GRD vs LSH, Vincy Premier League – T10, Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team Player List, La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers T10 match, Online Cricket Tips GRD vs LSH T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers Vincy Premier League T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10.

TOSS: The toss between Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

GRD vs LSH My Dream11 Team

Tyrone Theophile (captain), Dillon Douglas (vice-captain), Wayne Harper, Desron Maloney, Kadir Nedd, Kavem Hodge, Razine Browne, Asif Hooper, Jeremy Haywood, Kevin Abraham, Geron Wyllie

GRD vs LSH Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers: Shem Browne, Asif Hooper, Alex Samuel, Richie Richards, Tijorn Pope, Anson Latchman, Razine Browne, Wayne Harper, Obed McCoy, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne

La Soufriere Hikers: Casmus Hackshaw , Tilron Harry, Derson Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Brown, Rawdon Bentick, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Kimson Dalzell

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers Full Squads

GRD: Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel, Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile

LSH: Andre Hunte, Benniton Stapleton, Nickie Antoine, Anson Latchman, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kemron Strough, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Othneil Lewis, Kavem Hodge

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GRD Dream11 Team/ LSH Dream11 Team/ Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team Prediction/ La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Dream11 Vincy Premier League – T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.