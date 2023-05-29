GT Or CSK? Which Team Will Bag IPL 2023 Title If Ahmedabad Rain Plays Spoilsport In Reserve Day

New Delhi: Four-time Indian Premier League Champions Chennai Super Kings vurses defending champions Gujarat Titans was scheduled at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28 (Sunday), but due to heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, the game got cancelled and is rescheduled for May 29 (Monday).

The rain that spoiled the game on Sunday can hamper the game again on Monday as well. Though, the precipitation chances are only 20 percent during the night time but considering the weather across the country, unexpected rain can cause disappoint fans.

If it rains on Monday as well, then there are several scenarios that will help decide which team will take the IPL 2023 trophy home. The match, which is scheduled to start at 7:30, will not cut any overs short until 9:36 p.m., but after that, the match will keep getting shorter. The cutoff time for a five-over match is 12.06 a.m.

At last, if a five-over match is also not possible because of rain, then both teams will play a super-over to determine the winner of the cash-rich league.

What If No Super Over Is Possible Due To Rain? If no super over is possible due to rain, then defending champions Gujarat Titans will be declared the winners of the IPL 2023, as they have won a more number of matches in comparison to CSK and are currently at the top of the points table.