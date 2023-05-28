Advertisement

GT vs CSK: IPL Final Fixed? Viral Picture Showing Chennai Super Kings As Runners-Up Raises Concerns

Ahead of the gigantic clash between defending champions, GT and four-time winners CSK an image scrolling on the internet has raised concern among fans about the final match being fixed.

Updated: May 28, 2023 7:16 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will be taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. Ahead of the gigantic clash between defending champions, GT and four-time winners CSK an image scrolling on the internet has raised concern among fans about the final match being fixed.

In the image, you can see, one of the big screens present at the Narendra Modi Stadium showing the graphics "Runner-up Chennai Super Kings". The picture is going viral all over the internet now. Many fans always troll the cash-rich league by calling it scripted and the incident has given them another opportunity to do the same.

CSK & GT Clash To Clash In IPL 2023 Final

In a battle between mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his protege Hardik Pandya, the four times champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans in the all-important final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Sunday.

Interestingly both these sides, CSK and GT had kicked off the season at the same venue, so IPL 2023 has come full circle. The Titans had beaten CSK in the opening game. However, earlier this week, CSK leveled the score with a comprehensive win in Qualifier 1 in Chennai. And now, it's time for the final showdown between the two teams, which are built around the same philosophy.

(with IANS inputs)

