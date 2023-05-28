New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will be taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. Ahead of the gigantic clash between defending champions, GT and four-time winners CSK an image scrolling on the internet has raised concern among fans about the final match being fixed.

In the image, you can see, one of the big screens present at the Narendra Modi Stadium showing the graphics "Runner-up Chennai Super Kings". The picture is going viral all over the internet now. Many fans always troll the cash-rich league by calling it scripted and the incident has given them another opportunity to do the same.