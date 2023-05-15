Advertisement

GT Vs SRH, IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter To Celebrate Yash Dayal's Comeback

The match also marked the return of Yash Dayal to the GT playing 11. During his last outing, he bowled the nightmare spell to Rinku Singh and got hit for five consecutive sixes

May 15, 2023

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans batting first managed to put 188 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 9 wickets in an IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday. GT then pushed SRH on the backfoot during the second innings with three early wickets.

The match also marked the return of Yash Dayal to the GT playing 11. During his last outing, he bowled the nightmare spell to Rinku Singh and got hit for five consecutive sixes and lost the match for GT but he made loud noise with his comeback as he grabbed a wicket in his very first over and provided support to Mohammed Shami, who was doing wonders from the other end.

Fans are extremely happy with the return of Yash Dayal and GT backing him up. They stormed Twitter to appreciate the young bowler.

