Both franchises would be happy to start their campaign against a new outfit but they would be aware that they can’t take too much time to find their feet. It’s going to be a cracking encounter and it will give us the first real indication of what a 10-team league is going to be like. Can Gujarat get a ‘shubh aarambh’? Or will Lucknow come out as giants over them? We shall find out. Stick around for the toss and team news.