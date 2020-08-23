GUY vs SLZ Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents Hero CPL T20 2020 Match, 11:45 PM IST August 23

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The Hero CPL T20 2020 game between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots was won by the former. After being asked to bat first, St Lucia Zouks scored 172/6 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy opener Andre Fletcher’s 46 and Mohammad Nabi’s unbeaten 22-ball 35. In response, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost wickets at crucial intervals and were kept to 162/8, losing by 10 runs. For St Lucia Zouks, Scott Kuggeleijn took four wickets.

GUY vs SLZ TOSS – 11:15 PM IST

Time: 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

GUY vs SLZ My Dream11 Team

Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Ross Taylor (c), Brandon King, Najibullah Zadran, Keemo Paul, Mohammad Nabi (vc), Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Imran Tahir and Naveen-ul-Haq

GUY vs SLZ Full Squads

GUY: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Anthony Bramble, Odean Smith, Jasdeep Singh, Ashmead Nedd, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

SLZ: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Darren Sammy (c), Mohammad Nabi, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Kavem Hodge, Chemar Holder, Saad Zafar

