GUY vs SLZ Dream11 Hints And Prediction For 2nd Semifinal: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks CPL T20 Cricket Match, 3:00 AM IST September 9, Wednesday

In the second semifinal of the Caribbean Premier League 2020, Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Lucia Zouks. Warriors entered the last-four stage on the back of some solid performances during the league stage as they won six out of their 10 matches while losing the rest. They qualified after finishing second.

Their opponents Zouks also qualified with a similar result but finished third because of their inferior net-run rate. They met during the tournament twice with each team winnings once.

In their first meeting this season, Zouks won registered a 10-run win before Warriors returned the favour spanking them by seven wickets. The final will be played on September 10 at the same venue.

GUY vs SLZ TOSS TIMING – 7:00 PM IST

GUY vs SLZ Match Starts At: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks Full Squads

GUY: Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kissoondath Magram, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ross Taylor, Chris Green (captain), Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd

SLZ: Roston Chase, Daren Sammy (captain), Javelle Glenn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Kavem Hodge, Scott Kuggeleijn, Saad Bin Zafar, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran

